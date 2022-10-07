Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 200 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 287,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $327.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.55 and a 200-day moving average of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

