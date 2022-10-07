Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 53,168 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

