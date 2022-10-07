Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 8,613 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 987,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 64.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 365,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 96,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFN opened at $7.22 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

