Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 993 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 25.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $97.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

