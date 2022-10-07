Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

