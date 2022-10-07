Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Seeyond grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,949,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

