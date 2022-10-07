Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.48

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.48 and traded as low as $27.26. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 10,974 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Summit Financial Group to $30.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $348.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

