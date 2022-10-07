Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

SMMCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

