Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.16

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $16.68. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 14,551 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.06 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 25.48%.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 446,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 149,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 232,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

