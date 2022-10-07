Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several research analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,269 shares of company stock worth $717,259. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,400 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $12,366,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 637,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 780,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 623,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

SUMO opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $966.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.27. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

