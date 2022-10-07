Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 252,780 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 753,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

