Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 135.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,013 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,078,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,000 shares of company stock worth $12,555,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

