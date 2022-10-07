Sureserve Group’s (SUR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Sureserve Group Price Performance
SUR stock opened at GBX 81.50 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Sureserve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £135.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.80.
Sureserve Group Company Profile
