Sureserve Group’s (SUR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SUR stock opened at GBX 81.50 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Sureserve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £135.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.80.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

