SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $450.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $523.24.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB stock opened at $356.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.01. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $328.27 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.