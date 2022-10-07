SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.44. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.93.

Illumina Stock Down 2.7 %

ILMN stock opened at $212.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3,544.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.