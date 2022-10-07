SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.44. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.93.
Illumina Stock Down 2.7 %
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
