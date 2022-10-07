Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 13.47 and last traded at 13.47. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is 16.11.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.