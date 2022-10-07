Synchrony Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 22,317 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 395% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,511 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

