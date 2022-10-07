Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.03% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

