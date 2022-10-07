Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $121.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $127.25. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.