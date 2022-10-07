Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Trading Up 1.1%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 71,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 174,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 2,629.45%. Equities analysts predict that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
