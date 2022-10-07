Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPR. Cowen lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Tapestry by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

