Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $6.09 on Friday. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.54.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

