TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.14

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.37. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1,374 shares changing hands.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

