TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $150.00

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 113.58 ($1.37). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.38), with a volume of 8,737 shares traded.

TClarke Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150. The stock has a market cap of £50.27 million and a PE ratio of 542.86.

TClarke Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

