TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 115,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

TCV Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of TCV Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

