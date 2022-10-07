TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 432,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,735,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $118.08 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

