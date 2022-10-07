Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TEKK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKKGet Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 181,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 64,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 35.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 33.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

