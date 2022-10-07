Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.1 %

Teradyne stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

