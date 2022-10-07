Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) PT Lowered to $17.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Terran Orbital Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE LLAP opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 59,983 shares of company stock worth $260,178 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth about $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $36,097,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.