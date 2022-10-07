Tesco’s (TSCO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Stock Down 0.8 %

Tesco stock opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.87 billion and a PE ratio of 998.00. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 199.19 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Tesco

In other Tesco news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.