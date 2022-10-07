TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.15

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.23. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 645,702 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Insider Activity at TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

