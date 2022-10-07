The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.