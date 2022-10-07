The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,291.46

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,291.46 ($15.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,548 ($18.70). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,546 ($18.68), with a volume of 363,335 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Go-Ahead Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get The Go-Ahead Group alerts:

The Go-Ahead Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £667.52 million and a PE ratio of -14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,536.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,291.46.

About The Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.