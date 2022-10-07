The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $42.35 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $42.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $42.70. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.13 per share.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on GS. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GS opened at $304.67 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.40 and a 200-day moving average of $318.46. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.