The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE KR opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

