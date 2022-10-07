The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of BATRK opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846 in the last three months. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

