The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in New York Times were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in New York Times by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 135.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in New York Times by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in New York Times by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,742,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,896,000 after buying an additional 497,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Down 0.3 %

NYT opened at $30.05 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

