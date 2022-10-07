Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Trading Down 1.2%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Till Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

