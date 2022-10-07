Traders Buy High Volume of HCA Healthcare Put Options (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,869 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 1,998 put options.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $596,396,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA stock opened at $201.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

