Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 294,161 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 303% compared to the typical daily volume of 72,909 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

