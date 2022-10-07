Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,369 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 163% compared to the average daily volume of 3,941 call options.

Tricida Stock Performance

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Tricida has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Tricida will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tricida

In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 395,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,690,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,388,771.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 990,766 shares of company stock worth $9,495,945 and sold 352,107 shares worth $4,467,548. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

