Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,369 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 163% compared to the average daily volume of 3,941 call options.
Tricida Stock Performance
Shares of TCDA stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Tricida has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.61.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Tricida will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Tricida
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Featured Articles
