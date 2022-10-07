Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 401.20 ($4.85).

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.14) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Trainline Stock Performance

LON:TRN opened at GBX 326.60 ($3.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -130.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 349.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

