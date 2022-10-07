Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.69

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.69 and traded as high as $41.72. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 13,460 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

