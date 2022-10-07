Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.69

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.69 and traded as high as $41.72. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 13,460 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 4.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.60.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
