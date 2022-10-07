Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.97

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.97 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 68.67 ($0.83). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 32,573 shares.

Tribal Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.97. The firm has a market cap of £151.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3,575.00.

Insider Activity at Tribal Group

In other Tribal Group news, insider Mark Pickett sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total value of £264,000 ($318,994.68).

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Further Reading

