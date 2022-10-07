TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.44

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.44 and traded as high as $47.42. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 57,804 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 343,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

