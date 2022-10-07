Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.30.

TRIP opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $48,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $11,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 462,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 395,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,744 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

