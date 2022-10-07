Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $6,532,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.25.

Clorox Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

