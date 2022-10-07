Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $307,506,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $256.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.71 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.65 and a 200-day moving average of $319.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.