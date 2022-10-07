Truist Financial Corp Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.14.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

