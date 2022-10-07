Truist Financial Corp Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,395 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $181,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE KEY opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.